Tariffs on India Are “Direct Action” Against Russia, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that Washington has yet to roll out “Phase-2” and “Phase-3” tariffs against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia, singling out India as a key buyer of Russian oil after China.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Polish President at the White House, Trump defended his administration’s sanctions strategy, dismissing criticism that he had taken “no action” against Moscow since assuming office in January.

He implied that the sanctions on India are a direct action against Russia, as "that cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia".

“Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside China, they are almost equal? Would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. I haven’t done Phase-2 yet or Phase-3,” Trump told reporters.

India, he stressed, could face further penalties if it continues large-scale energy imports from Russia. Trump reminded that he had warned New Delhi of “big problems” should it persist with Russian oil purchases.

While Washington has temporarily suspended additional tariffs on China until November, India has faced sharp trade penalties. Earlier this month, a 25 percent tariff was imposed on Indian goods, followed by an additional 25 percent secondary sanction on August 27, effectively doubling duties to 50 percent.

Trump argued that these measures amounted to direct action against Russia, as they were aimed at curbing Moscow’s oil revenues through its largest buyers.

In a separate interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Trump revealed that India had offered him a “no tariff” deal in response to Washington’s steep levies.

“India was the most highly tariffed nation in the world, and you know what, they’ve offered me no tariffs in India anymore. If I didn’t have tariffs, they would never make that offer,” he claimed.

The US President reiterated his belief that tariffs are a critical tool in rebalancing trade. “China kills us with tariffs, India kills us with tariffs, Brazil kills us with tariffs. I’ve understood tariffs better than any human being in the world,” he said.

On Monday, Trump described US-India trade ties as a “one-sided disaster,” accusing New Delhi of benefitting disproportionately over the decades. He argued that while India exports a “tremendous amount of goods” to the US, American companies face steep barriers in accessing the Indian market.

“They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. Until now, it was a totally one-sided relationship for many decades,” Trump added.

