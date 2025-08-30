US Court Calls Tariffs Illegal, But Trump Says They Will Stay

US President Donald Trump has dismissed a federal appeals court ruling that struck down most of his administration’s tariffs, insisting that all existing tariffs “remain in effect.”

In a post, Trump attacked what he called a “highly partisan Appeals Court,” declaring: “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! If these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

Earlier, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize a president to impose the kind of tariffs Trump announced earlier this year. The court noted that imposing taxes and tariffs is a constitutional power vested in Congress.

Trump, however, maintained that tariffs are vital to American workers and businesses. “We should all remember that tariffs are the best tool to help our workers and support companies that produce great ‘Made in America’ products,” he said, adding that past administrations had allowed other nations to take advantage of the US through unfair trade practices.

The White House backed the president’s stance, with spokesperson Kush Desai saying: “President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security. The tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter.”

On April 2, Trump had unveiled sweeping tariff hikes on around 60 countries and trade blocs, calling it “Liberation Day.” The move marked the largest US tariff hike in nearly a century.

Meanwhile, a report by Jefferies has suggested that the steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods stem partly from Trump’s “personal pique” over being denied a mediatory role in the India–Pakistan conflict earlier this year.

The report also pointed out that agriculture remains a major sticking point in trade negotiations, with successive Indian governments unwilling to open the sector due to its impact on nearly 250 million farmers and workers who depend on it.

