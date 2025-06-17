Technical Snags Disrupt Multiple Air India Flights Across India

A series of technical issues and operational disruptions have impacted several Air India flights across the country, causing delays, diversions, and cancellations over the last two days.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, an Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Mumbai with a scheduled stop in Kolkata was grounded after a technical irregularity was suspected during a routine inspection following landing. As a precaution, all passengers were safely deplaned. No injuries or complications were reported.

Meanwhile, on Monday, flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was cancelled following prolonged delays due to operational challenges. The delay eventually led to the crew exceeding their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) — a safety regulation that caps working hours for airline personnel. The flight, which was to be operated by an Airbus A321-211 (VT-PPL), never took off.

In another incident on Monday, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was forced to return to the national capital shortly after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was scheduled to arrive at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 6:20 PM. However, the aircraft returned mid-air and underwent a thorough inspection. Following clearance, it resumed normal operations.

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating, "One of our flights returned to Delhi after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue. Post inspections and clearance, the aircraft continued scheduled operations. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

Adding to the list of disruptions, another Air India flight — AI315 from Hong Kong to Delhi — was diverted back to Hong Kong on Monday after the pilot reported a suspected technical snag mid-flight. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was originally expected to land in Delhi at around 12:20 PM, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar24. All passengers were safely deboarded upon return, and the aircraft is currently undergoing safety checks.

Also Read: No Injuries in Twin Aviation Alerts Involving Saudia and Air India Flights