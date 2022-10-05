Telangana CM Launches National Party 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti'

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the new name of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), marking his first step toward becoming a national party ahead of the 2024 elections.

The launch took place at 1.19 pm today.

It was done at the State General Body meeting of ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators among other leaders at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

K Chandrashekar Rao presided over the meeting. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with 20 of his MLAs attended the launch event at the TRS headquarters.

The party also made necessary amendments to its constitution in the same meeting and sent the resolution and the amended party Constitution to the Election Commission of India (ECI) which was accepted by the Commission.

The TRS itself was launched in April 2000.

From Tamil Nadu, 'Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi' (VCK) party leader, MP from Chidambaram and Dalit leader Thirumavalavan, along with a group of representatives, arrived at Pragathi Bhavan this morning.

CM KCR , TRS working President KT Rama Rao cordially invited Kumaraswamy and his team as well as Thirumavalavan and his team and hosted breakfast for them. Ministers Harish Rao, Prashant Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, TRS MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Earlier in May this year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.

The Young Men's Christian Association in Telangana and Andhra has extended its support to K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to float a new national party stating that the Chief Minister is doing so for the "development of minorities". The Association, which has nearly 250 units in both Telugu states comprising over 10 lakh members, passed a unanimous resolution.

Earlier on Tuesday, a political row erupted after a TRS leader was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal.

Slamming K Chandrashekar Rao after TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals, Congress leader Madhu Yashki on Tuesday called the Chief Minister a "brand ambassador of liquor". He alleged that KCR is "known for his drinking habits".

Srihari distributed 200 chickens and liquor bottles to labourers. The cutouts of KCR and minister KTR were seen in the video.

Speaking to ANI, Yashki alleged that KCR is trying to make the people and youth of the state "addicted to liquor and drugs".

(With Inputs from ANI)