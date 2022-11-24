Fresh Tensions In Meghalaya After Miscreants Torch Traffic Booth, Attack Cops

Fresh tensions gripped Meghalaya’s capital city of Shillong after unknown miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus.

According to reports, the incident took place during a candlelight vigil organised by some groups to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

At least six persons, including five from Meghalaya and a personnel of Assam Forest Guard, were killed during an encounter at Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills district.

The protestors reportedly hurled stones and petrol bombs at police personnel deployed to bring the situation under control.

Three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gypsy, were damaged in the incident, informed S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong

"The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel," the SP said.