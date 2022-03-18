'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets 'Y' Category Security

Director of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek Agnihotri, has been accorded ‘Y’ category security cover by the Centre with CRPF cover pan india.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it.

‘The Kashmir Files’ revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are criticizing the film for showing "half-truth".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at BJP leaders for backing the film and said that that if a movie can be made on Kashmir, then 'Lakhimpur Files' can also be made.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the film 'The Kashmir Files' shows half-truths and added that not only Hindus, but Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered in Kashmir.

The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

Agnihotri is known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

Moreover, the film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

