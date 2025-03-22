The Media Foundation Honours Rokibuz Zaman With Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award

The Media Foundation (TMF) has announced the recipients of its prestigious annual journalism awards, celebrating excellence in investigative reporting, fearless journalism, and gender-focused storytelling.

Rokibuz Zaman of The Scroll has been awarded the ‘Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award’ for Fearless Journalism 2024 for his compelling coverage of the hardships faced by impoverished minority communities. His work has brought to light systemic injustices, amplifying the voices of the marginalized and holding power to account.

Zaman, who covers the Northeast section, has been consistent and steadfast in his coverage of the state of the minorities in Assam. Despite challenges on the ground he has shown exemplary courage and fearlessness in relentlessly pursuing a story to its logical conclusion.

His investigative stories go into the heart of Assam’s systematic attempt to not only discriminate against the minority population but also to dispossess them. His detailed are a testament to his commitment to uncover important truths in the face of a State hostile to such exposes.

The ‘Chameli Devi Jain Award’ for Outstanding Woman Media Person of the Year 2024 has been conferred upon Jatinder Kaur Tur of The Caravan for her incisive investigative reporting on human rights violations. Her fearless journalism and in-depth analysis of critical issues earned her this year’s recognition.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Tupe of digital platform BehanBox has been honored with the ‘Kamla Mankekar Award’ for Journalism on Gender 2024 for her impactful reporting on discrimination and violence against women from marginalized communities. Her work has played a crucial role in highlighting gender inequities and systemic biases.

The Media Foundation lauded the awardees for their dedication to fearless and impactful journalism. Established in 1979 after the Emergency by stalwarts like B.G. Verghese, Kuldip Nayar, and Arun Shourie, the foundation continues to champion press freedom and excellence in journalism. These awards, named after prominent figures in Indian media history, recognize journalists who challenge power structures, advocate for human rights, and bring attention to underreported issues.