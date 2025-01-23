Sadin Pratidin Group’s Bubul Hazarika to Receive B.R. Ambedkar Youth Journalism Award

Assam’s Lakhimpur-based journalist Bubul Hazarika has been selected for the prestigious B.R. Ambedkar Youth Journalism Award, conferred by the All Assam Scheduled Caste Students' Union.

Hazarika, who serves as the North Assam Bureau Chief of Pratidin Time and the Lakhimpur Correspondent for Asomiya Pratidin, will receive the award on February 5 during the Youth Summit and B.R. Ambedkar Award Ceremony in Lakhimpur.

According to the student body, Hazarika has been recognized for his dedicated journalism focusing on the struggles of marginalized Scheduled Caste communities, particularly highlighting issues related to floods, erosion, backwardness, and socio-economic development.

His reporting has brought attention to the challenges faced by underprivileged sections of society, making him a deserving recipient of this honour.

