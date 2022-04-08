Three Arrested For Murder Of IRBn Sub-Inspector In Arunachal

Arunachal police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an IRBn sub-inspector in Itanagar.

While two were arrested from Barrackpore in West Bengal, one was arrested from Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The individual arrested in Assam is said to be the prime accused in the case.

Further, a knife that was used for the crime murder was also recovered near the crime scene.

Two other weapons were also seized from the Jollang Bridge near a school in the SRPL colony.

Earlier on Friday, a sub-inspector named Sibu George was allegedly murdered in his quarters.

A native of Kerala, George was posted at the Police Headquarters.

