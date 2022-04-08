ASDMA Ready To Tackle Every Situation During Monsoon, Says CEO

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday stated that it was ready for any situation that may arise in the upcoming monsoons in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASDMA, IAS Gyanendra Dev Tripathi mentioned that the state disaster management authority was ready to tackle any situation during the monsoons.

Stating that high-end technology will be employed for monitoring purposes, Tripathi said, “The overall environment will be monitored with the help of drones,” adding, “Monsoons generally come in May and stay till October in the state.”

The ASDMA CEO further mentioned that sanitary napkins have been added to the list of essential items. It will be supplied to flood relief camps along with other emergency supplies, he said.