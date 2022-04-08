ASDMA Ready To Tackle Every Situation During Monsoon, Says CEO

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday stated that it was ready for any situation that may arise in the upcoming monsoons in the state.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASDMA, IAS Gyanendra Dev Tripathi mentioned that the state disaster management authority was ready to tackle any situation during the monsoons.
Stating that high-end technology will be employed for monitoring purposes, Tripathi said, “The overall environment will be monitored with the help of drones,” adding, “Monsoons generally come in May and stay till October in the state.”
The ASDMA CEO further mentioned that sanitary napkins have been added to the list of essential items. It will be supplied to flood relief camps along with other emergency supplies, he said.
Tripathi further said, “Disposable machines have been installed in 100 flood camps. The disposable machines were made for the flood camps at various educational institutions.”
The state disaster management authority chief stated that a training camp has been organised for the personnel.
“A special training camp has also been set up in that regard. The training was attended by representatives from other northeastern states including Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” he said.
Tripathi also said that a portal will be launched which will maintain records of disaster management actions taken by the authority.
Speaking further, Tripathi mentioned that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has enough funds to undertake the required operations.