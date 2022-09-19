Three Held For Allegedly Raping, Molesting School Children In Arunachal

Three persons have been arrested at Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on charges of rape and molestation.

According to reports, the arrests were made following a complaint filed by some students accusing them of sexually abuse at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kimin.

Moreover, a written information from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights was also sent to the police.

On Friday, the statements of the victims were recorded. According to one of them, one Tadh Nunu had allegedly “raped the victim repeatedly by putting her in fear.”

It is learned that another person, identified as Sahil Khan, also molested and tried to rape the victim.

Reportedly, a teacher of the school, identified as Tanmay Tripathi, also molested them on many occasion.

The trio was arrested following a manhunt. A case under relevant sections has also been registered against them.