TikTok Goes Dark in U.S. Ahead of Ban, Trump Hints at Reprieve

In an unprecedented move, TikTok ceased operations in the United States late Saturday night, disappearing from Apple and Google app stores just hours before a federal law mandating its shutdown took effect on Sunday. The ban affects approximately 170 million American users who rely on the platform for entertainment, business, and cultural engagement.

Trump Signals Possible 90-Day Reprieve

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he would "most likely" grant TikTok a 90-day extension after assuming office on Monday. In a message to users attempting to access the app, TikTok acknowledged the ban but expressed optimism about a resolution under the new administration.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” the message read.

While the full impact of the ban remains unclear, some users reported losing access to the app entirely, while others attempting to access TikTok via web applications encountered the same shutdown notice.

Implications for U.S.-China Relations and Social Media Market

The United States has never before banned a major social media platform, and the move is expected to have far-reaching consequences. The law, passed with overwhelming support in Congress, grants the Trump administration broad powers to ban or force the sale of other Chinese-owned apps over national security concerns.

Other ByteDance-owned apps, including the video-editing software CapCut and lifestyle platform Lemon8, were also removed from U.S. app stores by late Saturday.

The Chinese embassy in Washington has strongly condemned the ban, accusing the U.S. of using state power to suppress Chinese businesses. “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” a spokesperson stated.

U.S. Users Seek Alternatives as Shutdown Takes Effect

With TikTok inaccessible, millions of users, particularly younger demographics, are scrambling for alternatives. China-based RedNote has seen a surge in downloads, while social media giants like Meta and Snap have benefited from rising share prices in anticipation of an influx of users and advertisers.

“This is my new home now,” one user posted on RedNote, using hashtags like #TikTokRefugee and #Sad.

Meanwhile, Google Trends recorded a spike in searches for "VPN" as users attempted to bypass restrictions. VPN service provider NordVPN reported "temporary technical difficulties" amid the surge in demand.

TikTok's Future Under Trump

Despite the shutdown, signs indicate that TikTok could soon be reinstated. Trump has advocated for a "political resolution" and previously urged the Supreme Court to delay implementation of the ban. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is reportedly set to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration and a rally with Trump, fueling speculation about possible negotiations.

Several potential buyers have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok’s U.S. operations, with estimates valuing the business at up to $50 billion. Reports suggest Beijing has explored the possibility of selling TikTok U.S. to billionaire Elon Musk, though the company has denied such claims.

Adding to the uncertainty, U.S. search engine startup Perplexity AI submitted a last-minute proposal to ByteDance on Saturday, offering to merge with TikTok U.S. and form a new entity with additional partners.

The Road Ahead

With over 7,000 employees in the U.S. and institutional investors such as BlackRock and General Atlantic holding a 60% stake in ByteDance, the stakes remain high. The coming days will determine whether TikTok remains permanently banned or if the incoming administration forges a deal to bring the platform back online.

For now, millions of users, influencers, and businesses that relied on TikTok for economic and social engagement find themselves in limbo, waiting for clarity on the app’s fate.