US Removes Restrictions on Key Indian Nuclear Entities

In a significant development, the United States has lifted restrictions on three prominent Indian nuclear entities, a move aimed at strengthening the civil nuclear partnership between India and the US. This decision comes shortly after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's announcement that Washington is finalizing measures to remove obstacles for collaboration between Indian and American nuclear firms.

The three entities removed from the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List are the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Indian Rare Earths (IRE). These changes are expected to pave the way for closer cooperation between the two nations in the civil nuclear sector, which has long been a pillar of the strategic partnership between India and the US.

In a recent address at IIT-Delhi, Sullivan said that the US is removing regulations that previously hindered collaboration between Indian nuclear entities and American companies. The decision is seen as a critical step by the outgoing Biden administration to advance the implementation of the landmark India-US civil nuclear agreement, which was finalized over a decade ago.

The nuclear agreement, originally envisioned in 2005 during the tenure of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and US President George W. Bush, was aimed at enabling the US to share civilian nuclear technology with India. However, the partnership has faced multiple challenges over the years, delaying its full realization. The removal of restrictions is now seen as an effort to fulfill the vision of deeper cooperation that was set in motion nearly 20 years ago.

Matthew Borman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, noted that this action will help secure resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains, further enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The BIS explained that the decision to remove the three Indian entities will eliminate barriers to joint research, development, and technology cooperation in the energy sector. This move is part of the broader US-India commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation, research, and development activities, benefiting both countries and their global partners.

