Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

Six devotees lost their lives in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday night. The incident occurred during the distribution of tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event, a highly anticipated religious occasion that draws large crowds each year.

In response to the tragedy, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the victims. The deceased hailed from Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

On Thursday, government officials, including Revenue Minister A. Satyaprasad and Home Minister Anita, visited the grieving families of the victims and the injured. They assured the families that a full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the stampede and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident. In a statement, he assured the public that the government would take swift action to prevent such incidents in the future and would take strict action against anyone found negligent in their duties.

The stampede has cast a shadow over what should have been a sacred occasion for devotees, raising serious concerns about crowd management and safety measures at major religious events. As investigations continue, the Andhra Pradesh government has vowed to take all necessary steps to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated.