Stampede at Tirupati Token Counters: Four Dead, Several Injured

Tirupati was shaken by a tragic incident on Wednesday night when a stampede broke out at token counters set up for the highly anticipated Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations. The chaos led to the tragic loss of four lives, including a woman from Salem in Tamil Nadu, and left several others injured.

Devotees Gather for Vaikuntha Dwaram Darshan

The incident occurred at multiple token issuance centers, where thousands of devotees had gathered to collect entry tokens for the Vaikuntha Dwaram darshan of Lord Venkateswara, scheduled from January 10 to 19.

Despite the counters not being set to open until 5 AM, devotees began queuing in the early evening, resulting in massive crowds. Stampedes were reported at locations such as Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda Ramanaidu School, and Satyanarayanapuram. One woman tragically lost her life in Srinivasa, and many others fainted. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

CM Naidu Expresses Grief, Orders Swift Action

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and took swift action in response. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Naidu spoke to officials and assessed the condition of the injured.

He directed senior officials to rush to the site and oversee the relief efforts, ensuring the injured received prompt medical treatment. Authorities are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the stampede and to prevent future incidents.

Challenges in Crowd Management

The incident highlights the challenges faced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in managing the massive influx of pilgrims. To accommodate the large crowds, TTD had announced token distribution at eight locations over three days (January 10-12). However, despite the presence of TTD staff and local police, the overwhelming number of devotees made crowd control difficult, raising concerns about the adequacy of security measures.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations Set to Attract Huge Crowds

The Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival, which draws lakhs of devotees annually, offers special darshan through the Vaikuntha Dwaram. In light of the tragedy, the TTD clarified that only valid token holders would be permitted entry and has announced stricter measures to ensure better crowd management during the upcoming festival.

Authorities Take Immediate Action

Following the tragic event, authorities have reassessed their plans for the 10-day festival and have set up additional token counters to manage the crowds more effectively. The administration has assured devotees that enhanced safety protocols and improved crowd management strategies will be implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

This unfortunate tragedy has served as a wake-up call for officials to bolster security and ensure the safety of the millions who visit Tirupati for the revered Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations.