15 Injured In Clashes During Hanuman Jayanthi In Andhra Pradesh

At least 15 people sustained injuries, while 20 were arrested after clashes broke out between two groups following reported stone-pelting in Holagunda of Kurnool's Allur in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The incident took place during a Hanuman Jayanthi procession which was playing loud music while crossing a mosque during which stones were allegedly pelted on the procession.

Kurnool superintendent of police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying, “Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations in Holagunda in Allur, Kurnool. They used the DJ sets against the advice of the police. When they went near the mosque, police asked them to shut the DJ sets. But, they stopped in front of the mosque and started raising slogans. To this, the people from the Muslim community also started counter-slogans.”