15 Injured In Clashes During Hanuman Jayanthi In Andhra Pradesh

At least 15 people sustained injuries, while 20 were arrested after clashes broke out between two groups following reported stone-pelting in Holagunda of Kurnool's Allur in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
The incident took place during a Hanuman Jayanthi procession which was playing loud music while crossing a mosque during which stones were allegedly pelted on the procession.
Kurnool superintendent of police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying, “Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations in Holagunda in Allur, Kurnool. They used the DJ sets against the advice of the police. When they went near the mosque, police asked them to shut the DJ sets. But, they stopped in front of the mosque and started raising slogans. To this, the people from the Muslim community also started counter-slogans.”
Police said, “The police made the VHP members leave the spot. When the procession moved a little away from the mosque, they started playing the DJ sets again. This led to a small altercation between the two groups. Soon, it turned into a situation of stone-pelting. By then, the police force was brought in and the crowd was dispersed. The stone-pelting took place for almost 10 minutes. Based on the footage that we gathered, 20 members have been taken into custody.”
“The police force was brought in and the crowd was dispersed. The stone-pelting took place for almost 10 minutes. 15 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Based on the footage that the police gathered, 20 people have been taken into custody,” added Reddy.
The Kurnool SP further said, “Police have been deployed at the site of the incident and the situation is under control. Cases are being registered.”
Notably, in similar incidents, clashes broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Rajasthan's Karauli.