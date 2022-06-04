Mehndi Design: Colour of Love And Joy

Mehndi is an integral part of the Indian culture. In fact Indian weddings are considered incomplete without the mehndi ceremony. The application of mehendi or henna is not just confined to weddings alone; women adorn their hands with it on various auspicious occasions like festivals.

The word mehndi has been derived from the Sanskrit word Mendhika.

Henna, scientifically known as ‘Lawsonia inermis’, is a tropical plant the leaves of which leave a reddish colour on the skin. The leaves are ground and then applied to create attractive intricate mehndi designs on the palms, hands and feet. It wears off with time and is a safe alternative to permanent tattoos that are usually painful to make.

The Henna plant is also used to dye and condition one’s hair. It is also endowed with medicinal properties and has a cooling effect on the skin. It is applied to treat burns, cuts, reduce the growth of certain tumors, reduce inflammation, reduce or prevent spasms and relieve pain. The plant has no side-effects and is in use across different cultures of the world.

The use of henna in India, Pakistan, Middle East and Africa dates back to about 5000 years. In fact, people in the desert applied the henna mainly for its cooling property. Some historical records date back the use of Henna to 9000 years ago. Many historians opine that the use of henna originated in ancient India while a few believe that it was brought to India by the Moghuls during the 12th century.

Excavators have even excavated Egyptian mummies whose hands and hair have been found to have been dyed with the reddish colour from Henna. The Jewish culture also has certain rituals involving the application of henna. The Jews in Algeria apply henna on the feet and hands of a sick and later he is taken somewhere close to a natural water body. The dried henna is thrown into the water and family members pray to the Gods to heal him.

However, it is evident from the stone sculptors of Bodhisattvas and other Jain and Hindu deities in the Ajanta and Ellora Caves in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and similar caves in Sri Lanka that henna has been in use in the Indian sub-continent since the 4th and 5th centuries. In fact, in the 17th century the wives of barbers were employed to apply mehendi on women in India.