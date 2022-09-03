Tripura: BSF Constable Found Dead In Pool Of Blood

A constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) was reportedly found dead at its headquarters in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The deceased BSF constable was posted at the sector headquarters at Khasiyamangal in the Teliamura area. He was on sentry duty at the battalion headquarters.

The BSF constable has been identified as Balu Ram Kuri (32).

According to reports, the body was spotted lying in a pool of blood in the video conference room at the sector headquarter by the head constable, who had come for maintenance of the system.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

“His body was found lying in a pool of blood. Our officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The cause of the death will be known after getting the post-mortem report. We have registered an unnatural death case,” Teliamura SDPO Sonacharan Jamatia said.