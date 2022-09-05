Tripura CM Calls On PM Modi In New Delhi

"Hon'ble PM assured about extending Centre's necessary assistance for overall development in Tripura. Under his dynamic leadership, vision and guidance we are committed to work hard for the people of Tripura," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Saha took over as Tripura CM on May 15 this year from the then incumbent Biplab Deb.

On June 26, 2020, Saha was elected to the legislative assembly of Tripura in a by-election from the Town Bordowali seat.

A dentist by profession, Saha had quit Congress and joined the BJP in the year 2016 after which he was made the party's state president in the year 2020.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by BJP leader Manik Saha.

The by-polls will take place on September 22.