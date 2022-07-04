Ferry Services In Guwahati To Resume During Day Time Only

The office of the district magistrate (DM) of Kamrup metropolitan district in Assam on Monday ordered the resumption of ferry services on the Brahmaputra as the water level of the river is “at steady state”.

In an order dated July 4, the district magistrate, Pallav Gopal Jha wrote, “Seen and perused the letter received from the Executive Engineer, Inland Water Transport Division, Ulubari, Guwahati vide Memo No EWT/136/GC/2019 20/7332 dated 02/07/2022, regarding resumption of Ferry Services w.e.f 04/07/2022 for day time only i.e up to 6.30 PM.”

It may be noted that ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati had been suspended on Friday until further orders.

The decision was taken in light of the rising water levels and heavy currents in the Brahmaputra River as well as the wooden logs and debris floating, keeping in mind the safety of commuters, the inland water transport division informed via an order dated June 30.