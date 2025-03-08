Trump Announces Russia Sanctions in Dramatic U-Turn After Spat with Zelenskyy

In a major U-turn after a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump has announced he is "strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs" on Russia until a ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement with Ukraine is reached. His statement follows Moscow’s recent massive drone and missile assault on Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late."

Ukraine and the United States are set to meet in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a framework for ending the ongoing war. According to reports from Al Jazeera, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, followed by bilateral discussions with U.S. officials. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed his participation in the meeting, signaling that discussions would focus on an "initial ceasefire" and a "framework" for a longer-term agreement. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the talks would be held in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Trump’s latest remarks come after a heated exchange with Zelenskyy on March 1, during which the former president suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv. During their media interaction, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for not being "thankful" enough for U.S. support, stating that Ukraine "does not have the cards" in the ongoing conflict. Zelenskyy, in response, underscored the need for security guarantees and pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had continued military actions against Ukraine even during Trump’s first term in office. The Ukrainian leader’s remarks drew criticism from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who called them "disrespectful" to the U.S. administration.

Trump stressed the urgency of reaching a peace deal, warning of further destruction if hostilities continued. He told Zelenskyy, "If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks." As diplomatic efforts continue, global attention remains focused on the upcoming ne8gotiations in Saudi Arabia and the potential implications of Trump’s proposed sanctions on Russia.

