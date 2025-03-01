Support Poured For Ukraine After The Trump-Zelenskyy Showdown

The heated sentences in which US president Trump berated Ukranian president Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the white house have sparked prompt responses from across the world.

Advertisment

Several world leaders have come out in support of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His timeline on 'X' was the testimony of the messages of support from European allies and other countries from across the world. His response to all the messages was, “Thank you for your support.”

Australia

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said on platform 'X', “The Ukrainian people have been courageously defending their country against the Russian aggressor for more than 3 years. I personally visited the war zone and saw for myself how big the sacrifices were. We all want this war to end, at last. Russia is the aggressor and therefore Europe supports Ukraine’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace! #westandwithukraine.”

Canada

Terming Russia’s invasion on Ukraine “illegal and unjustifiable”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his X handle said, “Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

France

French president Emmanuel Macron said on X, “There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a people who are under attack: Ukraine. Respect to those who, since the beginning, have been fighting. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children and for the security of Europe.”

“We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so. By “we,” I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others. Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so,” he said.

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is also a close Trump ally, said she would call for an EU-US summit to bring diplomacy back to track. “What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states, and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years,” she said in a statement.

“Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilization,” Meloni added.

Germany

The outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do.”

Scholz’s likely successor Friedrich Merz posted, “We stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”

Slovenia

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar expressed similar concern saying on 'X' as—“Slovenia upholds the principles and respect of international law and international relations. What we witnessed in the Oval Office today undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy.”

“We stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty. We repeat, Russia is the aggressor.”

European Commission

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa – the European Union’s two top officials told Zelenskyy in a joint post, “Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone,” they said. “We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”