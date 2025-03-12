Trump Buys Tesla Car as Company Battles Stock Slump, Protests, and Boycotts

Tesla sales plummet worldwide and the company faces mounting backlash, US President Donald Trump made a grand gesture of support for CEO Elon Musk by publicly purchasing a red Tesla Model X at the White House South Lawn. The event, filled with flashing cameras and a lineup of gleaming Tesla vehicles—including the Cybertruck—was nothing short of theatrical.

Trump, never one to miss a spectacle, first announced his decision on social media, declaring he would buy a Tesla to show solidarity with Musk. Hours later, he stood alongside the Tesla CEO and Musk’s son, X, as he examined the vehicles parked in front of the White House. Sitting inside the red Model X, he grinned. “That’s beautiful,” he remarked, before making it official. “This is my pick.”

Get in, patriots—we have a country to save.🇺🇸@ElonMusk helps President Trump pick his new @Tesla! pic.twitter.com/VxdKMsOBjW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2025

Musk, who now also leads the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), took Trump on a brief tour of the lineup, highlighting the Cybertruck’s bulletproof exterior. The former president seemed impressed but stuck with his original choice. "I don’t want a discount," he added, waving off any potential special treatment. "If I do a discount, they’re gonna say, 'Oh, I got benefits.'"

Despite sealing the deal, Trump clarified that he wouldn’t be driving the Tesla himself, citing security restrictions. Instead, the electric car would be at the disposal of his White House staff.

But this wasn’t just about buying a car. It was about making a statement. The move comes as Musk faces increasing scrutiny and Tesla dealerships and vehicles have been targeted in a string of attacks across the U.S. Protesters, some violent and others peaceful, have been gathering outside Tesla locations, chanting, “Elon Musk has got to go.”

Trump, never one to shy away from controversy, vowed swift action against those targeting Tesla. “I think [Musk has] been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people, and I just want people to know that he can't be penalized for being a patriot.” When asked if he would classify violent protestors as domestic terrorists, his response was immediate: “I will do that, I’ll do it. I’m going to stop them.”

