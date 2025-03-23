Trump Orders Crackdown on Lawyers Who Opposed His Administration

US President Donald Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate lawyers and law firms that his administration believes have filed frivolous lawsuits or attempted to block immigration policies.

Advertisment

In a late-night memorandum on Friday, Trump revived past grievances against legal professionals who opposed him, calling for punitive measures such as revoking security clearances and terminating federal contracts held by these attorneys and firms.

The memo broadens Trump's crackdown on the legal community, instructing Bondi to seek sanctions against lawyers engaged in what the administration considers "frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation" against the US government.

Additionally, Bondi has been directed to review the actions of attorneys and law firms involved in litigation against the federal government over the past eight years. Based on her findings, she may recommend "additional steps," including canceling security clearances, terminating government contracts, or other disciplinary actions, as per CNN.

The exact impact of the order remains unclear due to its vague language, which does not specify the criteria for punishment. However, the memo primarily targets attorneys handling immigration cases and instructs the attorney general to file misconduct complaints against those deemed to have acted improperly.

Trump's latest move against the legal community has reportedly led at least one major law firm to make concessions.

"In everything we do, we're restoring law, restoring order, and restoring public safety in America... and we're bringing honor and integrity and accountability back to the highest levels of the FBI, The Justice Department, and throughout our government," the White House said in a post on X.

Also Read: Trump To Sign Order Shutting Down Education Department