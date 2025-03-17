Trump's 'America First Spirit' Aligns With 'Bharat First' Philosophy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised US President Donald Trump, highlighting that Trump’s 'America First' approach aligns with his philosophy of 'Nation First' and 'Bharat First', fostering a natural synergy between the two leaders.

In a recent podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Modi reflected on his bond with Donald Trump, particularly recalling the 2019 ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston and other significant moments from their interactions.

"The man has courage. Makes his own decisions. His America First approach. These are some of the qualities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said impressed him about US President Donald Trump," he remarked.

Recalling the Houston event, PM Modi described the packed stadium and the enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora. "We had an event in Houston, Howdy, Modi. Both President Trump and I were there, and the entire stadium was completely packed. A massive crowd at an event in the US is a huge moment. While packed stadiums are common in sports, this was extraordinary for a political rally," he said.

PM Modi was particularly struck by Trump’s humility during the event. "The Indian diaspora had gathered in large numbers. Both of us delivered speeches, and he sat down below, listening to me speak. Now, that's his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage—that was a remarkable gesture on his part," he noted.

He also shared a personal moment from the event, recounting how Trump spontaneously agreed to walk around the stadium with him. "Without even a moment's hesitation, he agreed and started walking with me. His entire security detail was thrown off guard. For me, that moment was truly touching, it showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but also, he trusted me and my lead in that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd. It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us, that I truly witnessed on that day," said the Prime Minister.

Referring to the assassination attempt on Trump during his recent campaign, he said, "When he was shot during the recent campaign, I saw the same resilient and determined President Trump. The one who walked hand in hand with me in that stadium. Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America, his life was for his nation. His reflection showed his, 'America First spirit', just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India First and that's why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate."

The Prime Minister also recalled his first visit to the White House during Trump's presidency, where the former US President broke formal protocols to personally give him a tour. Detailing the personal tour, PM Modi shared, "And then, he personally took me on a tour of the White House. As he showed me around, I noticed something striking, he wasn't holding any notes, or cue cards, nor was anyone accompanying him to assist. He pointed things out himself."