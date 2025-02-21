Trump Signs Commission Confirming Kash Patel as Ninth FBI Director

US President Donald Trump has officially appointed Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The confirmation, which took place on Thursday, was followed by a formal signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, announced the development on social media, stating, "Moments ago in the Oval Office. Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel." He further confirmed that President Trump had signed Patel’s commission, adding, "Follow Kash on his new X account: @FBIDirectorKash."

The White House welcomed Patel’s confirmation, describing it as a significant step in advancing President Trump’s agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law. A post from the official White House account on X stated, "@FBIDirectorKash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director is a crucial step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law. The FBI will serve the American people and refocus on its core mission: enforcing justice fairly and without bias."

Following his confirmation by the Senate on Thursday, Patel, a close ally of President Trump, expressed his gratitude and pledged to rebuild the FBI into an agency that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice." He extended his appreciation to President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and reiterated his dedication to restoring public trust in the bureau.

The confirmation process was marked by opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. However, Patel secured support from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees. The final confirmation vote was narrowly decided at 51-49, with all Senate Democrats voting against Patel’s appointment