Bhupen Borah Calls Assam Police 'Tool of BJP' After FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has hit out at Assam Police for registering an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks regarding the "Indian state."

The case stems from a statement Gandhi made during the inauguration of the 'Indira Bhavan' in Delhi on January 15, 2025, where he stated, “The BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.”

Borah accused the state police of becoming a tool of the BJP, citing that despite filing three complaints against communal speeches made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, no case had been registered against him.

"During the inauguration of 'Indira Bhavan', the speech that Rahul Gandhi gave, Assam Police registered a case based on it. This makes it clear that the Police have become the BJP's tool...we had given 3 complaints against the communal speeches by Himanta Biswa Sarma but until now no case has been registered...," he said.

In addition to his concerns about the state police, Borah also questioned the inaction of federal agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), which have yet to take action against CM Sarma regarding the Saradha chit fund scam.

"CBI and ED never go after leaders of the ruling party, they are supposed to be neutral. Why is the case against Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Saradha chit fund scam, not being investigated?...," he said

The FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi was prompted by a complaint filed by Monjit Chetia, who alleged that Gandhi’s remarks threatened national security and public order. Chetia argued that Gandhi's statement exceeded the bounds of free speech and sought to undermine the legitimacy of the Indian state, potentially inciting unrest and separatist sentiments.

"By declaring that his fight is against the "Indian State itself," the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments," Chetia said in his complaints according to the FIR.

Chetia further suggested that Gandhi's comments were motivated by personal frustration over his party’s repeated electoral defeats and that as Leader of the Opposition, he had a responsibility to maintain public confidence in India’s democratic institutions. Instead, Gandhi’s statement was portrayed as an attempt to delegitimize these institutions and undermine India’s unity and sovereignty. The complainant claimed that Gandhi was using his platform to spread dangerous and divisive rhetoric for political gain.

The FIR, filed at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati, cites Section 152 of the BNS, which deals with activities that can endanger public peace and order.

