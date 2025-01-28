Trump Teases 2028 Presidential Run, Jokes About Breaking the Two-Term Rule

In a lively address to GOP members of Congress in Miami, Florida,President Donald Trump sparked amusement when he joked about the possibility of running for president in 2028. Trump, known for his bold remarks, touched on the constitutional limitations that bar a third term but still floated the idea with a characteristic blend of humor and confidence.

Advertisment

"I have raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself. But I am not 100 per cent sure because I think I’m not allowed to run again. Am I allowed to run again?" Trump said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

While his comment was lighthearted, legal experts have made it clear that the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits any individual from serving more than two terms as president. According to ABC News, any attempt by Trump to defy this rule would undoubtedly face rejection from courts and election officials.

Reflecting on recent Republican victories, Trump highlighted what he described as record-breaking achievements during the last election cycle. He celebrated the party’s dominance in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada, which he claimed were won by significant margins.

"This is a very big congratulations to our reelected House Republican majority on your largest popular vote since 1928," Trump remarked. "For the very first time, all 50 states shifted to the Republican Party—we’ve never had that before."

He also pointed to historic gains among minority groups, noting that the Republican Party secured unprecedented support from African American and Hispanic voters. According to Trump, 39 percent of Black men voted Republican, and the party made significant inroads with Hispanic American voters and labor unions, particularly auto workers in Michigan.

Trump described these successes as the foundation of a "political earthquake," suggesting that the Republican Party has dismantled the long-standing New Deal coalition established by Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal, enacted during the 1930s, focused on economic relief, recovery, and reform, shaping American politics for decades. Trump claimed the GOP’s achievements have reshaped this legacy.

"Together with this new political majority, we are shattering Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal coalition, which dominated world politics for over a hundred years," he asserted.

Throughout his speech, Trump positioned the Republican Party as the defender of the American Dream, appealing to voters from all walks of life. He emphasized the party’s commitment to economic opportunity and prosperity for all, not just the wealthy.

"Under our leadership, the Republican Party has become the proud voice of hardworking American citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed," he said. "We have become the party of the American Dream and wealth creation, not just the rich."

Trump expressed optimism about the future, urging Republicans to maintain their momentum in the lead-up to future elections. He expressed confidence that the GOP could expand its majority in 2026 and solidify a governing coalition capable of preserving American freedoms for generations.

"There has never been anything like what's happening in politics in the last few years. Everybody seems to be with us," he concluded, exuding confidence and satisfaction.

Also Read: Trump’s Push to End Birthright Citizenship: An Attempt to Rewrite U.S. History?