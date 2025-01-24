US Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily halted an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that sought to curtail birthright citizenship in the United States. The ruling, delivered on Thursday by US District Judge John Coughenour, grants a 14-day restraining order preventing enforcement of the policy while the court considers a preliminary injunction.

The executive order, signed by Trump on his first day back in office, directs federal agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the US if neither parent is a citizen or legal permanent resident. The ruling marks a significant legal setback for Trump’s renewed push to redefine American citizenship laws.

Judge Coughenour, appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan, was direct in his criticism, calling the order “blatantly unconstitutional.” Expressing skepticism over the administration’s defense, he told Justice Department attorney Brett Shumate, “I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional. It just boggles my mind.”

The lawsuit challenging Trump’s order was filed by four Democratic-led states—Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon—arguing that it violated the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, which guarantees birthright citizenship to anyone born on US soil, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

The 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868 after the Civil War, was designed to ensure citizenship rights, particularly for formerly enslaved Black Americans. The Supreme Court reaffirmed this principle in the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruling that children born in the US to non-citizen parents are entitled to citizenship. Trump’s order directly challenges this long-established legal precedent, a move that legal experts say is unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny.

During the hearing, Washington Assistant Attorney General Lane Polozola highlighted the immediate implications of the order, stating, “Babies being born today don’t count as US citizens.” The lawsuit contends that the policy would strip citizenship from over 150,000 newborns annually, depriving them of Social Security numbers, government benefits, and legal employment opportunities as they grow older.

Trump has long championed efforts to end birthright citizenship, making it a cornerstone of his immigration agenda since his 2016 presidential campaign. While he previously floated the idea during his first term, it never materialized into policy. His latest executive order marks an aggressive attempt to bypass Congress and redefine American citizenship.

If implemented, the order would impact all children born after February 19 whose parents are neither US citizens nor lawful permanent residents. These children would be ineligible for Social Security numbers, government assistance, and legal employment, and could even face deportation.

The Trump administration has defended the order as a necessary measure to curb illegal immigration, arguing that birthright citizenship incentivizes unauthorized migration and strains public resources. Justice Department attorney Shumate called the ruling “wildly inappropriate” and maintained that the policy is a crucial part of Trump’s broader immigration reforms.

As legal battles continue, Trump’s allies in Congress are pushing for legislative action to restrict birthright citizenship. A group of 36 Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would limit automatic citizenship to children of US citizens or lawful permanent residents, effectively enshrining Trump’s policy into law.

The proposed legislation has drawn strong support from conservative lawmakers, who argue that birthright citizenship encourages illegal immigration and enables so-called “anchor baby” practices. However, with the executive order now facing legal challenges, the future of Trump’s efforts to alter American citizenship laws remains uncertain.

