Two Army Officers Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In J&K

Two army officers were killed after a grenade accidently exploded along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, Defence Public Relations Office informed.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu.

The blast occurred when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.

Following the incident, all the injured soldiers were evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.