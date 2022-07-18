Two Dibrugarh Varsity Students Drown In Arunachal's Siang River

In a tragic turn of events, two students of Dibrugarh University in Assam have drowned in the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat area.

As per reports, the incident happened when five students went to the river at Raneghat to have a bath on the ill-fated day.

While two of them drowned and became traceless, three others somehow managed to reach the shore.

Following the incident, rescue teams from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were deployed at the river.

The two missing students have been identified as Prasiddha Handique and Subhadeep Paul.

PRasiddha Handique is a PGDCA last semester student, while Sudhadeep Paul is a BCA sixth semester student in the university.