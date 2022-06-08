Two Held With 374 Kg Ganja In Nagaland's Kohima

Two persons have been arrested with 374 kg of contraband ganja worth approximately Rs 18.7 lakh at Forest colony in Nagaland’s Kohima.

According to reports, of Kohima police, while on routine surveillance duty, noticed one suspicious vehicle (Maruti Gypsy) bearing registration number NL-07CB-3994 in the evening hours of Tuesday.

The vehicle was later intercepted at Forest colony after hot pursuit. After inspection of the car, contraband ganja approximately 374 kg was recovered from it.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Stephen (27) and Roso (19).

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the vehicle was transporting the ganja from Senapati in Manipur to Dimapur.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the South police station in Kohima.