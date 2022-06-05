World Environment Day Celebrated Across Globe

World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5 every year, is a global platform for people from all walks of life to participate in various campaigns to spread awareness about environmental protection.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), environmentalists encourage people to take positive actions and to help create a better future. The day has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime.

This year marks the 50th year of the World Environment Day. The celebration of world environment day every year is done according to a specific theme and slogan which addresses the major environmental concern of the time. It is hosted by a different country each year.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Only One Earth.’ This was also the slogan for the 1972 conference at Stockholm which led to the birth of the annual global event on June 5. The host of this year’s Environment day is Sweden.

The theme underscores the fact that out of all the galaxies, star systems and planets known, only Earth sustains life.

Since human actions are causing irreversible damage to our environment, there is an urgent need to minimise or prevent further damage to our biosphere.

World Environment Day is one of the biggest annual events organised by the United Nations (UN) to generate awareness about the significance of nature and greenery. The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the human environment.

In 1974, it was celebrated with the theme 'Only One Earth'. Since then, various host countries have been celebrating it, and the idea of rotating the center of these activities started. World Environment Day was first observed in 1974 in the US.

Meanwhile, Environment Day is also being celebrated across Assam. In various districts, people are organizing awareness campaigns carrying placards and shouting slogans. Many programmes of planting saplings are also being held in many places.

Wishing people, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and wrote, “Conservation of our environment has become imperative to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. On #WorldEnvironmentDay2022 , I reaffirm our Govt's commitment to conserving our environment & urge everyone to do his or her bit towards this.”