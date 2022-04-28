Two Insurgents Nabbed In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have apprehended two insurgents of different banned outfits during separate operations.

Acting of specific inputs, Manipur police and troopers of Assam Rifles arrested two insurgents belong to proscribed groups People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Imphal East district and Bishnupur respectively.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS PLA & UNLF INSURGENTS IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi and Loktak Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 Apr, in a joint operations with Manipur Police apprehended insurgents of proscribed groups PLA and UNLF from Imphal East and Bishnupur, Manipur,” Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter.