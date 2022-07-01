Two More Arrested In Udaipur Beheading Case

Two more persons were arrested in Udaipur on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor recently that sent shockwaves across the country.

The two persons, identified as Mohsin and Asif, were co-conspirator of the murder and are being currently interrogated, police informed.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

The duo also posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading. They were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.