Two More Medals Take India's CWG 22 Tally To 8

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) added two more medals to the nation’s tally on Monday.

With their respective victories, Judoka Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav added a silver and a bronze medal to India’s tally at CWG 22.

Sushila Devi opened India's medal count on Day 4 by winning a silver in 48 kilograms women’s category, while Vijay Yadav won bronze in the men’s 60 kilograms category.

With this, India’s medals tally at the sporting event has risen to eight with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Elsewhere, PV Sindhu defeated Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo in women’s singles in a straightforward game.

Playing against Australia, the men’s hockey team, who had rattled the back of the net 11 times against Ghana, played out a 4-4 draw this time.