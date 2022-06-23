Two NSCN-IM Overground Workers Nabbed In Arunachal

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Arunachal police nabbed two NSCN-IM overground worker (OGW) in Changlang district.

The two OGW’s were identified as Baitu Young Ka (51) and Chakngam Kongkang (30), hailing from Namtok in Changlang North area and Phangsum village in Namtok circle respectively.

Baitu was nabbed from Rangkatu tea garden area when he came there to extort money from the manager of the tea garden on the behest of NSCN-IM.

Kongkang on the other hand was nabbed from the same area after he came to collect extortion money of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of the outfit.

Recently, another OGW of the NSCN was apprehended by the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific inputs, troops of Assam Rifles along with Arunachal Police launched a joint operation on June 19 in the general area of Lower Chinghan Village in Tirap District and nabbed the militant.

Meanwhile, the apprehended individual has been handed over to Laju Police for further investigation.