Two Rebel Leaders Shot Dead Along Manipur-Myanmar Border

Two leaders of a Manipur-based insurgent outfit were reportedly shot dead by unidentified persons at Vangli village in Myanmar sharing Behiang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

According to information, locals of Vangli and Khenman located along the Indo-Myanmar border on the Indian side heard some rounds of gunshots at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Upon inspecting, they found two persons found lying in a pool of blod at Vangli village in Manipur.

The two deceased were identified as Yaiphaba and Jirilakpa, both leaders of the banned UNLF.

It is also learned that Yaiphaba was the self-styled Major of the banned outfit and Jirilakp, the self-styled Captain of the same outfit.

Meanwhile, security forces were informed of the incident. Further investigation is on.