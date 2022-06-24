"Uddhav Thackeray Can Also Come For Vacation To Assam": CM Sarma

Amid political turbulence in Maharashtra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday invited his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to come to Assam for a “vacation”.

His remarks come amid rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independent legislators from Maharashtra camping at a hotel in Guwahati.

"If the rebel MLAs stay in Assam for more days, then it is a good thing for me. I invite everyone. He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation. I invite all the MLAs of the country to come to Assam,” CM Sarma told reporters.

He also brushed off allegations of hosting Maharashtastra rebel MLAs in Guwahati saying that he could not stop anyone from visiting his state.

“How can I stop people from coming to a hotel? Can I tell you not to come to a hotel in Assam because there is a federal structure in the country? I am happy when anyone comes to Assam, they can stay as long as they want," he added.

Moreover, CM Sarma had also denied connection with the Maharashtra political crisis.

“There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come and stay in Assam," he said.

The opposition leaders have also launched an attack on the CM for ignoring the flood situation in the state and indulging in politics.

The crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after a majority of party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati.

According to reports, Eknath Shinde camp has claimed the support of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs and nine independents.