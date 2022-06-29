Uddhav Thackeray Resigns as Maharashtra CM Amid Crisis

Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday after Supreme Court upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s call for a floor test tomorrow (June 30) amid political turmoil in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray expressed his gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for their support.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal,” he said.

“Bad luck has struck our government,” he said while announcing his resignation.

Later, Thackeray visited the Governor's office and submitted his resignation letter.

According to reports, the no-confidence motion is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow.

Team Thackeray had gone to the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari's order to prove majority in the House at 11 am tomorrow. They said that the order is illegal because 16 rebel MLAs are yet to respond to the Deputy Speaker's notices for their possible disqualification.

Governor Koshyari ordered the test of strength a day after BJP leaders met him and told him that the Thackeray-led coalition has lost its majority.

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs left Guwahati after almost a week. They left for airport in the evening and will head to Goa, before they arrive in Mumbai tomorrow.