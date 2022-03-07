Ukraine Crisis: PM Modi To Speak With Zelenskyy Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

The talk comes amid India’s all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

This is the second time PM Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

Last month, both the leaders spoke to each other after India abstained during a vote on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution.

“Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!,” Zelenskyy had tweeted.

India’s position in the ongoing conflict remains to be neutral as it abstained from resolutions at the UN which were brought up to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi had expressed “deep anguish” over the loss of life and property. He reiterated his call for “immediate cessation of violence” and return to dialogue, and conveyed “India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.”

PM Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.

