Shot In Leg, Stranded Student In Ukraine To Return Tomorrow

The student, Harjot Singh, was shot while leaving Kyiv for Lviv last month as Russia invaded the country. His leg was fractured after sustaining multiple bullet hits.

He had said that he was hit in the shoulder, chest and leg which resulted in his leg getting fractured.

Singh claimed that he received no help from the Indian embassy while speaking to ANI. “No support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet,” he had said.

Notably, India started the last leg of evacuation under Operation Ganga on Sunday, urging students still stranded to reach Budapest, the capital of neighbouring country Hungary.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.

Many returning Indians under Operation Ganga questioned the governments evacuation program saying that they needed help in leaving Ukraine and not free flights from neighbouring countries.