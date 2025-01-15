Ukraine Shuts Down Power Grid After Massive Russian Missile Attack

Russia launched a significant ballistic and cruise missile attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting energy infrastructure, and forcing authorities to shut down the power grid in some regions despite the freezing winter conditions. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strike targeted “critically important facilities of gas and energy infrastructure that ensure the functioning of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex,” although it did not specify the exact locations or further details.

This missile barrage came one day after the Russian Defense Ministry pledged to retaliate against what it claimed was an attack on Russian soil involving multiple Western-supplied missiles. Kyiv has not confirmed the attack but mentioned that it struck an oil refinery, a fuel storage depot, a chemical plant producing ammunition, and two anti-aircraft missile systems in a missile and drone strike that reached approximately 1,100 kilometres (nearly 700 miles) into Russian territory.

Long-range attacks have become a characteristic of the ongoing conflict, which has turned into a war of attrition. The front line stretches about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from northeastern to southern Ukraine, with Russia making slow and costly advances over the past year.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 43 missiles and 74 drones overnight. Of these, 30 missiles and 47 drones were intercepted, and 27 drones failed to reach their intended targets. The Russian missiles hit a wide range of locations, from Lviv in the west, near Poland, to Kharkiv in the northeast, bordering Russia. Emergency power outages were reported in six regions by the state energy company Ukrenergo, which often shuts down production during attacks as a precaution.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko condemned the attack, stating on Facebook, “The enemy continues to terrorize Ukrainians.” Some electricity supplies were restored by the afternoon, but Ukrenergo urged citizens to conserve power by avoiding the use of high-energy-consuming appliances.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grid, aiming to disrupt essential services like heating, electricity, and water, in an attempt to break the Ukrainian resolve. These attacks have also targeted Ukraine's defence manufacturing industry. Last September, the UN refugee agency reported that Ukraine had lost over 60 per cent of its energy generation capacity due to the ongoing assaults.

Ukrainian authorities continue to work on rebuilding their power generation capabilities with the support of Western partners. Despite these efforts, the repeated missile strikes have hampered progress.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the situation on Telegram, stated, “It is the middle of the winter, and Russia’s goal remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure.” He urged Western allies to expedite the delivery of promised air defence weapons, noting, “Promises have been made but not yet fully realized.”