Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Ukrainian security forces have captured two North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. The soldiers, who were wounded, have been transported to Kyiv and are now in communication with Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

Taking to social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated, "Our soldiers have captured North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. Despite being wounded, they survived and are now in Kyiv, where they are communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine."

The President extended his gratitude to the Tactical Group No. 84 of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and paratroopers for successfully completing the challenging operation. He noted that capturing the soldiers was particularly difficult due to Russian and North Korean forces' reported practice of executing their wounded to eliminate evidence of North Korea's involvement in the conflict.

"This was not an easy task: Russian forces and North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers of Tactical Group No. 84 and our paratroopers for their success in capturing these individuals," Zelenskyy added.

The captured soldiers are being treated as prisoners of war and are receiving medical assistance. Zelenskyy has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to allow journalists access to the prisoners to reveal the truth about North Korea’s alleged involvement in the war.

"As with all prisoners of war, these two North Korean soldiers are receiving necessary medical care. I have directed the Security Service of Ukraine to grant journalists access to these prisoners. The world needs to know the truth," he stated.

Reports from Ukrainian and Western assessments suggest that approximately 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have made cross-border incursions since August 2024.

Earlier, on December 22, 2024, the Ukrainian military reported that North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were provided with fake military documents bearing Russian names and birthplaces.

