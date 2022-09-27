ULFA-I Cadre Apprehended In Arunachal

A cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday night.

The arrested cadre, identified as Dwipen Asom, was nabbed near Noklok village along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Currently, he is being kept at an Assam Rifles camp at Khonsa in Arunachal’s Tirap district.

It is learned that the cadre had escaped from the camp few days ago.

Recently, a suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was arrested from Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The arrested cadre, identified as Khanjan Nath, was arrested from a stone crusher at Sonari-Namtula road.

A 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and three rounds of ammunition were also seized from his possession.