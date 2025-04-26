Under PM Modi’s Leadership, No Terrorist Will Be Spared: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday said that no perpetrator involved in the Pahalgam terror attack would be spared, reiterating the Modi government's firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

Speaking at a public gathering, Sonowal stated, "Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no compromise with those who murder innocent people. Every terrorist and planner responsible for the Pahalgam attack will be identified and punished more severely than they can imagine."

He added that the entire nation stands with the families of the victims and backs the government's resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Sonowal further said that strict action would be taken against Pakistan, warning that the country would be made to pay a heavy price if it continued to support terrorism against India.

"The resolve of new Bharat against terror is unwavering, unapologetic and uncompromising," he said. His comments come in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and left several others injured.

While continuing his campaign for NDA candidates in the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam, Sonowal addressed meetings in Sonariati (Majuli), Na-Pukhuri (Sivasagar), and Gajpuria (Dibrugarh) on Friday. Urging people to support the BJP-led alliance, Sonowal said that the foundation of rural India was being strengthened through the developmental initiatives of the double-engine government.

"Under BJP, villages have seen a new dawn of growth and progress. Strong Panchayats mean a strong India," he said, encouraging voters to back the alliance to ensure continued development and prosperity.

Speaking in Majuli, Sonowal praised the continuous transformation the river island district has witnessed since 2016 under the BJP government. He said that Majuli's journey of development is a reflection of good governance and constant focus on rural upliftment. Sonowal also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of failing the country during its decades-long rule.

"Congress has become a rudderless party, out of sync with public consciousness. They made grand promises but failed to deliver on them. During their 55 years of misrule, Congress only gave hollow slogans like 'Garibi Hatao' without honest leadership or commitment to the nation's progress," he said.

Highlighting the significant changes under the Modi government, Sonowal pointed out that the country's nearly seven lakh villages, including 26,000 villages in Assam, have witnessed notable development. Stressing the importance of Panchayati Raj, he said that self-reliance in every household is critical to realising Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj. "With transparent governance and inclusive planning, India has risen to become the world's 5th largest economy and is well on its way to becoming the 3rd largest," Sonowal said.

He also mentioned the efforts made by the Modi government to develop Sivasagar as a Heritage City and highlighted the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boosting global recognition for Assam.

The Panchayat elections in Assam will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 11.

