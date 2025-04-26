Trump Calls Pahalgam Attack a 'Bad One', Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions

US President Donald Trump described the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives, as a "bad one". Acknowledging the ongoing tensions between Delhi and Islamabad, Trump expressed confidence that the two nations would resolve the issue "one way or the other".

Trump said that, "They'll get it figured out one way or the other," he said as he travelled aboard his plane. "There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

“I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack),” Trump said.

“There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been," he told to the media.

Relations between the two South Asian nations have worsened in the aftermath of the attack, with India suspending a key water-sharing agreement and Pakistan shutting its airspace to Indian airlines. Bilateral trade between the two countries is also under threat.

On Friday, Indian stock markets declined amid fears of renewed tensions, as authorities intensified their search for terrorists in the region. However, the markets later recovered some of the losses.