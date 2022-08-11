UP: 4 Dead, Over 20 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes In Yamuna River

In a tragic incident, at least four people, including women and children, have died and several others are feared drowned after a boat carrying 30-35 people capsized in Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the incident happened were the boat was ferrying from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district.

Search operations have been initiated to trace the missing persons with the help of divers, police officials said.

Around seven to eight people managed to swim to safety, police officials added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives in boat accident in Banda and expressed condolences to bereaved families.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Uttar Pradesh, said that CM Adityanath has directed district administration officials, NDRF and SDRF teams to immediately reach spot and carry out rescue, relief work.