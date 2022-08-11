Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Visits Kamakhya Temple On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday visited Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and sought blessings from the almighty on her birthday.
Jacqueline performed yajna in the temple premises amid tight security.
Speaking to reporters, she was quoted as saying, “I visited this place for my birthday and it is my first visit to this place. It is really beautiful.”
Born on August 11, 1985, Jacqueline made her first Bollywood debut in the year 2009 with Aladin.
Jacqueline, who hails from Sri Lanka, was crowned with Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006.