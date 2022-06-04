UP: 8 Charred To Death, 15 Injured In Chemical Factory Blast

At least eight people were killed and 15 others were left injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire tenders have reached the spot and police have been investigating the matter.

Following the incident, the injured people were rushed to a hospital and were administered medical treatment.

"A total of 15 injured and 8 were dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible...,” said Hapur Inspector-General of Police (IG) Praveen Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wrote in Hindi, "The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help: PM @narendramodi.